Broadcast Share Unreleased Song On Trish Keenan's Birthday

Broadcast have shared new song 'Tunnel View' in memory of late vocalist Trish Keenan.

A much under-rated group, Broadcast have always found favour with Clash - in fact, we honestly believe Trish was one of the all time great British vocalists.

Sadly passing away in 2011, Trish Keenan's husband (and Broadcast co-founder) James Cargill released an album of new material under the Children Of Alice moniker earlier this year.

Trish Keenan would have been 49 on September 28th, so James Cargill has now shared a previously unheard Broadcast demo titled 'Tunnel View'.

A sparse acoustic sketch, it's powered by that gorgeous, remarkably effective vocal.

