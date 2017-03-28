BRIT Awards 2018: Full Nominations

A few moments ago the full nominations for this year's BRIT Awards were announced.

The reveal was made during ITV show The BRITs Are Coming, which boasted performances from J Hus, Jorja Smith, Liam Payne, and more.

The nominations have already sparked furious debate online, with a few notable omissions - despite his success, Sam Smith fails to gain a single nomination.

That said, there's much here that everyone can get behind with Dua Lipa racing out into the lead with a total of five nominations.

Full nominations...

British male solo artist

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag’n’Bone Man

Stormzy

British female solo artist

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Kate Tempest

Laura Marling

Paloma Faith

British group

Gorillaz

London Grammar

Royal Blood

Wolf Alice

The xx

British breakthrough act

Dave

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

British single

Calvin Harris – Feels (feat Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)

Clean Bandit – Symphony (feat Zara Larsson)

Dua Lipa – New Rules

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

J Hus – Did U See

Jax Jones - U Don’t Know Me (feat Raye)

Jonas Blue – Mama (feat William Singe)

Liam Payne – Strip That Down (feat Quavo)

Little Mix – Touch

Rag’n’Bone Man – Human

British album

Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran – ÷

J Hus – Common Sense

Rag’n’Bone Man – Human

Stormzy – Gangs Signs & Prayer

British artist video

Anne-Marie – Ciao Adios

Calvin Harris – Feels (feat Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)

Clean Bandit – Symphony (feat Zara Larsson)

Dua Lipa – New Rules

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Harry Styles – Sign of the Times

Jonas Blue – Mama (feat William Singe)

Liam Payne – Strip That Down (feat Quavo)

Little Mix – Touch

Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Want to Live Forever

International male solo artist

Beck

Childish Gambino

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

International female solo artist

Alicia Keys

Björk

Lorde

Pink

Taylor Swift

International group

Arcade Fire

Foo Fighters

Haim

The Killers

LCD Soundsystem

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.