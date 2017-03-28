BRIT Awards 2018: Full Nominations

A few moments ago the full nominations for this year's BRIT Awards were announced.
The reveal was made during ITV show The BRITs Are Coming, which boasted performances from J Hus, Jorja Smith, Liam Payne, and more.
The nominations have already sparked furious debate online, with a few notable omissions - despite his success, Sam Smith fails to gain a single nomination.
That said, there's much here that everyone can get behind with Dua Lipa racing out into the lead with a total of five nominations.
Full nominations...
British male solo artist
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Loyle Carner
Rag’n’Bone Man
Stormzy
British female solo artist
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Kate Tempest
Laura Marling
Paloma Faith
British group
Gorillaz
London Grammar
Royal Blood
Wolf Alice
The xx
British breakthrough act
Dave
Dua Lipa
J Hus
Loyle Carner
Sampha
British single
Calvin Harris – Feels (feat Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)
Clean Bandit – Symphony (feat Zara Larsson)
Dua Lipa – New Rules
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
J Hus – Did U See
Jax Jones - U Don’t Know Me (feat Raye)
Jonas Blue – Mama (feat William Singe)
Liam Payne – Strip That Down (feat Quavo)
Little Mix – Touch
Rag’n’Bone Man – Human
British album
Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran – ÷
J Hus – Common Sense
Rag’n’Bone Man – Human
Stormzy – Gangs Signs & Prayer
British artist video
Anne-Marie – Ciao Adios
Calvin Harris – Feels (feat Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)
Clean Bandit – Symphony (feat Zara Larsson)
Dua Lipa – New Rules
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Harry Styles – Sign of the Times
Jonas Blue – Mama (feat William Singe)
Liam Payne – Strip That Down (feat Quavo)
Little Mix – Touch
Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Want to Live Forever
International male solo artist
Beck
Childish Gambino
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
International female solo artist
Alicia Keys
Björk
Lorde
Pink
Taylor Swift
International group
Arcade Fire
Foo Fighters
Haim
The Killers
LCD Soundsystem
