Brian Eno Solo LPs To Gain Vinyl Re-Issue

Brian Eno is set to re-issue four classic solo albums on vinyl later this year.

The series focusses on the songwriter's burst of post-Roxy activity, opening with 1974's 'Here Come The Warm Jets'.

Other albums in the re-issue series include ‘Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy)', 'Before And After Science', and the wonderful 1975 full length 'Another Green World'.

Out on August 4th, the 2LP heavyweight vinyl editions play at 45 RPM and were mastered at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

Check out a preview below.

Brian Eno will re-issue ‘Here Come The Warm Jets’, ‘Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy)’, ‘Another Green World’ and ‘Before and after Science’ on August 4th (pre-order HERE ).

