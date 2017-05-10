Brian Eno Discusses Boycott Of Pop-Kultur

Brian Eno has discussed his decision to boycott the Berlin festival Pop-Kultur.

The small independent event has sparked condemnation in some quarters for accepting a small amount of funding from the Israeli embassy.

In a statement last year, Pop-Kultur organisers said that the figure was 500 euros, and related to assisting in the travel costs of Israeli artists to play the event.

The BDS movement has protested against Pop-Kultur, with British group Shopping pulling out of the event last week.

Now Brian Eno has filmed a video piece, explaining that he believes the acceptance of money from the Israeli embassy amounts to "a whitewash".

He continues: "If I were running this festival, I would want to take a position on this. I would want to say: ‘I'm sorry, we don't want your money, because we're worried about where it comes from.'"

Elsewhere, Brian Eno also commented on the decisions taken by both Radiohead and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds to play Israel. He said:

"The two bands that played conspicuously in Israel last year, Nick Cave and Radiohead, both feel that people benefit from their art and that to sully that with- to try to mix that up with politics- is a mistake. What I would say to them is, that it already has been mixed up with politics. It's not your choice whether that happens or not. It's already there in the political arena, so your choice is whether you let it stay there or withdraw it."

Watch the full video below.

Pop-Kultur's full statement on their acceptance of some funding from the Israeli embassy can be found HERE.

