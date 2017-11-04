Brendan Benson Is Back, And He Is Half A Boy

Brendan Benson is one of American's best songwriters.

Sure, he might not be the best-selling, but in terms of sheer melodies crafted, lyrics excelled, and wonderful songs released he's up there with the greatest.

New single 'Half A Boy (And Half A Man)' manages to shuffle reflective masculinity into a three minute country-tinged power pop song and make it work.

Immaculately conceived, 'Half A Boy...' is driven by acoustic guitar chords and crunching lead overdubs, but at heart its a gentle beast.

A tale of split personalities, it arrives remarkably whole and bears repeated listens. Tune in now.

