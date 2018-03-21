Breakfast Muff Return With New Cut 'Patient'

Glasgow's Breakfast Muff are a curious beast.

Stalwarts of the city's ever-prodigious guitar underground, the group share members with Spinning Coin, Rapid Tan, Hairband, and more.

2017's full length 'Eurgh!' was a blast, a freewheeling display of creativity that veered from fetid garage punk through to brittle post-punk and beyond.

New EP 'Crocodile' is incoming, following an intense one day recording session in which they - somehow - managed to get everything down.

The results are typically distinctive. A band like no other, Breakfast Muff's surrealistic approach makes each song a journey into the unknown.

'Patient' airs on Clash, and it seems to tumble down aural rabbitholes, an inspired gem full of sharp corners and strange turnings.

Tune in now.

