Brand New's Jesse Lacey Issues New Statement

Brand New singer Jesse Lacey has issued a new statement, following accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Nicole Garey made claims against the frontman , posting a note on social media in which she says the singer pushed her to send nude pictures to him in 2002 - when he was 24 years old, and she was just 15.

She claims he "demanded specific poses/settings/clothing, demeaned me, and made it clear that my sexuality was the only thing I had to offer."

Jesse Lacey has posted a statement online, something he claims is "an effort to address recent events and the public conversation currently happening".

He writes: "The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry. I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself. I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures. I apologize for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust."

The singer explains he developed issues with sex, something he says grew to become "a consistent and terrible problem".

"Lust, sex, love, and arousal were coping tools for me, and I returned to them repeatedly. I detached my own feelings and emotions from most of my sexual interactions. I hid, or lied about my behavior to escape reproach. I was a habitual cheater. I have been unfaithful in many, if not most of my relationships, including the relationship with my wife, who has with all of her might, patience, and grace, tried to hold our marriage together, despite having to endure the pain of the revelations of my past. It is heart wrenching that the most important changes in my life have come at the expense of others."

Jesse then writes: "I am sorry for how I have hurt people, mistreated them, lied, and cheated. I am sorry for ignoring the way in which my position, status, and power as a member of a band affected the way people viewed me or their approach to their interactions with me. And I am sorry for how often I have not afforded women the respect, support, or honesty that they deserved, and which is their right. I believe in the equality and autonomy of all, but in my life I have been more of a detriment to these ideals than an advocate."

The note ends: "I hope I can show humility, and that the pain I have caused people can heal. I am not above reproach, and no one should be."

Does this note go far enough? Many fans argue that it doesn't, while British group Martha have dropped out of upcoming live shows with Brand New.

Read the note in full below.

