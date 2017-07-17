Brand New's Jesse Lacey Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With A Minor

Brand New singer Jesse Lacey has been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The account was published on a Facebook post published by guitar tech Brian Diaz, and despite being deleted has been widely disseminated online.

The statement by Nicole Garey claims that the singer pushed her to send nude pictures to him in 2002 - when he was 24 years old, and she was just 15.

She claims he "demanded specific poses/settings/clothing, demeaned me, and made it clear that my sexuality was the only thing I had to offer."

She also claimed that he made her "watch him masturbate on Skype."

The statement has been widely discussed by fans, with Brand New yet to release a statement regarding the claims.

More on this as it develops.

