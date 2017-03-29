Boys Noize Drop New 'Strictly Raw Vol. 2' Collection

Boys Noize has dropped his new 'Strictly Raw Vol. 2' collection.

The German producer - real name Alex Ridha - is one of the most experienced names in the game, yet his approach is resolutely forward-facing.

'Strictly Raw Vol. 1' dropped in 2015 and featured a plethora of top collaborators, while this time round the producer has decided to go it alone.

A pared back club-ready collection, 'Strictly Raw Vol. 2' very much places Boys Noize to the fore and it's all the better for that.

Out now, Boys Noize has placed his tribal-driven Virgil Abloh collab 'ORVNGE' - a blast of energy for your Monday afternoon...

'Strictly Raw Vol. 2' is out now.

