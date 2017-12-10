Boy Better Know's Solo 45 Charged With 29 Counts Of Rape

Boy Better Know rapper Solo 45 has been charged with 29 counts of rape.

The BBC reports that the Bristol based MC had previously been charged with two counts of rape, one count of false imprisonment and one of causing actual bodily harm.

Now new witnesses have come forward, with three more people making accusations against the MC.

In all, Solo 45 has been charged with 29 counts of rape, having plead not guilty at an earlier hearing.

The Bristol based artist has recorded widely, including various members of Boy Better Know and recently with Stormzy.

Solo 45 is set to stand trial at Bristol Crown Court on April 16th next year.

