Boy Azooga's 'Loner Boogie' Is Astonishing

Boy Azooga have shared the full visuals for their astonishing new single 'Loner Boogie'.

The remarkable Cardiff-based outfit introduced themselves at the tail end of 2017, sharing the William Onyeabor inspired cut 'Face Behind Her Cigarette'.

Fetid garage punk matched to a real streak of individuality, the band's raucous, unrelenting rhythmic attack made for bracing, inspired listening.

New track 'Loner Boogie' is online now, a pummelling mesh of amplified distortion that supplies a potent rush of adrenalin.

Cardiff film-maker Toby Cameron stepped in to film the full visuals, and it's a heady fish-eye journey into the band's world.

Boy Azooga explain: "It's a scary world out there these days, sometimes you don't want to go outside. Sometimes you get the Loner Boogie. Follow us into the Cardiff Transport Club for some fish-eye Kung Fu and a Guiness with the legendary Kliph Scurlock. Not sure he's that into it to be honest though..."

Tune in now.

Boy Azooga will release their debut album '1 2, Kung Fu!' later this year.

