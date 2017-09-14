Born Ruffians Return With 'Love Too Soon'

Born Ruffians have shared the July Talk directed video for new cut 'Love Too Soon'.

What's better than a group of Canadian indie legends? Yep, two groups composed of Canadian indie legends!

Born Ruffians breeze back into our lives with new track 'Love Too Soon', with the trio fresh from an emotional homecoming show in Toronto.

An impish, infectious return, that slight bittersweet twist is brought out superbly in the visuals, directed by Leah Fay Goldstein and Peter Dreimanis of July Talk.

A glossy affair, you can check it out below.

