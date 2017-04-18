Born Ruffians Launch New Album 'Uncle, Duke & The Chief'

Born Ruffians have launched new album 'Uncle, Duke & The Chief'.

The three-piece went into the studio last year, eager to lay down material prompted by the turbulent times around them.

From songs prompted by the death of David Bowie to something rather more personal, 'Uncle, Duke & The Chief' is billed as a broad, creative return.

Out on February 16th, new cut 'Forget Me' is online now, a mellifluous and highly cerebral piece of pop music.

“It’s about how the light is something that you should embrace and feel okay going towards it,” Luke Lalonde says. “We’re all doing this together, we’re all on the exact same path—it’s just that some of us are ahead of others.”

Tune in now.

'Uncle, Duke & The Chief' is out on February 16th. Tracklisting:

1. Forget Me

2. Miss You

3. Side Tracked

4. Fade To Black

5. Love Too Soon

6. Spread So Thin

7. Tricky

8. Ring That Bell

9. Working Together

