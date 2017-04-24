Bono Reckons New Music Is "Girly"

U2 frontman Bono has declared modern music to be too "girly".

Ultra-masculine Bono - no doubt fresh from the gym, and other manly activities - spoke to Rolling Stone recently, and mused on the gender inequality within music.

But wait! He's not about to discuss patriarchal systems or even the refusal to deal with ongoing abuse, he simply feels it's a bit "girly".

"I think music has gotten very girly," he said. "And there are some good things about that, but hip-hop is the only place for young male anger at the moment - and that's not good."

The frontman added that his son Elijah - who is also a man - believes "believes that a rock and roll revolution is around the corner", with Bono saying he agrees with him.

"When I was 16, I had a lot of anger in me," he revealed. "You need to find a place for it and for guitars, whether it is with a drum machine - I don't care."

"In the end, what is rock'n'roll? Rage is at the heart of it. Some great rock'n'roll tends to have that, which is why The Who were such a great band. Or Pearl Jam. Eddie has that rage."

Oh dear, Bono. Oh dear.

U2's new album 'Songs Of Experience' is out now - find the Clash review HERE.

