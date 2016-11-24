Bonnie 'Prince' Billy Pops Up On Lo Carmen's Divine New Track

Lo Carmen is dedicated to her artistic independence.

A highly regarded actress in her native Australia, she always harboured musical ambitions - so when the time came, she wanted clear control over her output.

Releasing her debut in 2002, the songwriting talent will release new album 'Lovers Dreamers Fighters' on November 10th.

Self-written and self-produced, the material is soaked in experience, in the kind of poetry that only comes from a life lived.

Clash is able to premiere new song 'Sometimes It's Hard', a kind of ghostly country number, one that also soaks up the influence of gospel.

Featuring the vocals of none other than Bonnie 'Prince' Billy', it's a beautifully composed piece of music. Lo Carmen tells Clash:

"'Sometimes It's Hard' comes from a place of recognizing that life and love doesn’t always go as planned and sometimes you just have to sit back, take a deep breath and tough out the rough times to get back to the roses. Nobody embodies that idea of tenderness, fortitude and understanding life’s myriad mysteries more than Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy to me - his voice just kills me, and I was beyond thrilled that he sung it with me."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.