Boniface Shares New Banger 'Phantom Limbs'

Rising Canadian artist Boniface has shared luminescent new pop banger 'Phantom Limbs'.

Micah Visser introduced himself with spectacular debut cut 'I Will Not Return As A Tourist', a vivid piece of alt-pop innovation.

Named after the Winnipeg neighbourhood that shaped his childhood, Boniface is ready to take a step forward, sharing a new song and details of a London show.

'Phantom Limbs' is online now, a glitzy return that recalls the Killers in its heady pop bombast while retaining a bittersweet personal edge.

He explains: “I wrote 'Phantom Limbs' a few years ago when I was starting to become really unhappy with the way I was treating myself and the way my friends were treating themselves. I wrote it out of frustration without much redemption, and in the years since I’ve really tried to stop doing that. I think it's stuck with the band and I because it’s just really fun to play and we like that contrast.”

Tune in now.

Catch Boniface at London's Bermondsey Social Club on May 15th.

