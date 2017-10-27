Bon Iver To Re-Issue 'For Emma, Forever Ago'

Bon Iver will re-issue 'For Emma, Forever Ago' next year in line with its 10 year anniversary.

Honestly, where does the time go...

For its fans, Bon Iver's debut LP is simply one of those records, a sublime evocation of love lost, and redemption through music.

Turning 10 next year, 'For Emma, Forever Ago' will be re-issued on tasty CD and vinyl, complete with a reflective in-depth essay written by longtime Bon Iver confidante Trever Hagen.

Out on February 16th

