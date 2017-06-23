Body/Head Announce New Album 'The Switch'

Body/Head - Kim Gordon and Bill Nace - have confirmed plans for their new studio album 'The Switch'.

The pair have played a number of live shows, with their experimental sound allowing for plenty of improvisation during their extended drone-heavy workouts.

Signing to Matador, new album 'The Switch' emerges on July 13th with the pair planning a number of headline shows.

New song 'You Don't Need' is online now, music that never feels settled, a continually restless, probing spirit.

Not for everyone, admittedly, but we're fascinated.

Tune in now.

Body/Head will release new album 'The Switch' on July 13th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.