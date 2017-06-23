Body Type Get Dramatic On New Cut 'Arrow'

Rising Australian four-piece Body Type have shared new bullseye release 'Arrow'.

The band have a DIY streak, mischievously disobeying the rules set in their way as they swap instruments and spit out song after song.

Freshly signed to Partisan Records, there's a lot to come from Body Type in 2018, kicking off with new song 'Arrow'.

The band's Georgia Wilkinson-Derums describes the song: "It's about the prick of love - the pleasure and pain that accompany being struck by cupid’s arrow."

"For me the song has always carried the power of female physicality in performance, it’s where I see Body Type get a little more aggressive, a little more dramatic. Wherever it begins and ends we hope it gets the heart pumping and blood running. Keep it loud. BODY TYPE."

The striking video plays with the Cupid myth, while nodding towards performance work Rest Energy (1980) by Marina Abramović and Ulay.

Fascinating, endlessly creative, 'Arrow' feels like the start of something special. Tune in now.

