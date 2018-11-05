Body Found In Search For Scott Hutchison

Police Scotland have confirmed that a body has been found in the search for Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison.

The Scottish musician was last sighted leaving a hotel in South Queensferry, Edinburgh at 1am on Wednesday, and was reported missing by his family.

Since then an extensive search has taken place, with fans remaining hopeful that some scrap of news was to be found.

Now Police Scotland have confirmed that a body has been found in South Queensferry, with Scott's family being informed.

Formal identification has yet to take place.

Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome. Folks, if you are up against it, having dark thoughts, please tell someone, family, a friend or a doctor. There is always another way, though it might not seem like it. — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) May 11, 2018

If you're in difficulty this morning and need someone to speak to then please do try Samaritans: 0800 1111.

