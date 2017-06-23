BODEGA's 'How Did This Happen?!' Is A Surreal Art-Rock Ripper

BODEGA emerge from that strain of art-rock playfulness that could only come from New York.

The latest signings to What's Your Rupture? the band recall everyone from Velvet Underground to Parquet Courts, yet displayed with a cartoonish grin all of their own.

Arranging their first ever UK shows - including a date at The Great Escape - the band have also shared new song 'How Did This Happen?!'.

It's a curious, inventive, colourful offering, with that nagging, droning riff veering off into some distant highway.

Vocally it recalls The Fall in its oblique use of language, with words convening on certain acerbic phrasing: "This machine killed the dream of the 60s, this machine, oh it's just a guitar..."

Tune in now.

