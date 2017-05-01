Bob Dylan's Iconic Martin Guitar Up For Auction

An iconic guitar owned by Bob Dylan is set to go up for auction this weekend.

The instantly recognisable Martin acoustic guitar was in the songwriter's possession for a decade, meaning that it informed an enormous period of stylistic upheaval.

The 1963 Martin D-28 Acoustic Guitar appears on film several times, notably during Dylan's contribution to George Harrison's historic 1971 Concert for Bangladesh.

Set to be sold by Heritage Auctions in Austin, Texas it's only the second known Dylan guitar to hit auction.

Best dig deep, though - as with all Bob-a-bilia it's set to fetch a huge prize, with an estimate of $300,000 placed on the instrument.

Check out some pics up top and get involved HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.