Bluesound x Mount Kimbie Partner On A Sound In The Making

Mount Kimbie explore the intricacies of their sound in this new video, produced alongside Bluesound.

The audio company host a regular web series called A Sound In The Making, going behind the scenes with some vital musicians.

Mount Kimbie took cameras into their rehearsal room ahead of a flurry of UK shows, meeting up with the team as their tour bus picks up outside London's Roundhouse venue.

Breaking down their song 'Four Years And One Day' - something that regularly opens their shows - the pair explore hitherto neglected aspects of their sound.

It's an intriguing watch, both for Mount Kimbie fans and those who simply enjoy tech being pushed to its limits.

Watch it now.

