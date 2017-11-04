Blue Lab Beats Launch Their Debut Album

Blue Lab Beats are set to release their debut album 'Xover' on March 30th.

The production duo are one of London's best kept secrets, with their prolific live shows blurring the lines between hip-hop and contemporary movements in UK jazz.

New album 'Xover' builds on this, with the tracklisting reading like a who's who in jazz from London and beyond.

Out on March 30th, the album is led by new song 'Pineapple', although it's technically an interpolation of the song 'Yembele' by Samba Mapangala.

Moses Boyd sits in on drums, while all-female jazz ensemble NÉRIJA supply horns on this dexterous, supple, inspired track.

Veering from afrobeat-tinged excursions through to g-funk synths and beyond, 'Yembele' is laced with an array of technicolour hues.

Jon E Price crafts the visuals, opening in a barbershop before heading out into the city.

Tune in now.

'Xover' tracklisting:

Intro

Tea (Feat. Melo-Zed)

Say Yes (ft. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)

Watch it x Blue Katana (ft NiCe & Femi Koleoso)

Dome (ft. OthaSoul & Daniel Taylor)

Xover (ft. Moses Boyd)

Pineapple (ft. Moses Boyd & Nérija)

Piña Colada (ft. Nubya Garcia & Richie Seivwright)

8O8 (ft. Sheldon Aguw, Terry Smiles & Lala &ce)

Run Away (ft Kaidi Akinnibi)

Timeless (ft. Daniel Taylor, Dominic Channing, Dylan Jones & Ashley Henry)

Sam Cooke & Marvin Gaye (ft. Kojey Radical & Tiana Major9)

Blue Skies (ft Ashley Henry, Piers Haynes, Daniel Casimir, William Francis & Sheila M. Maurice-Grey)

My Dream (ft. James Vickery)

Oooo Lala (ft. Kaidi Akinnibi)

Outro (ft. Daniel Taylor)

