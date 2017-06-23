Bloom Twins Display Effortless Control On 'She's Not Me'

London-based Ukrainian pop project Bloom Twins have shared new single 'She's Not Me'.

The duo released their debut single last year, a precocious blend of noir pop melody and striking lyrical word play.

Since then, word has spread rapidly, with Bloom Twins set to play their first headline show at London's Camden Assembly on May 17th.

Before then, though, the pair have shared new single 'She's Not Me', and it's an impeccably stylish return.

Displaying effortless control, Bloom Twins let their voices intermingle amid the glacial production and chrome-plated arrangement.

Tune in now.

