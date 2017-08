Bloody Knees get up to all sorts of mischievous deeds in new video 'Not Done'.

New EP 'Maybe It's Easy' is incoming, with the group sharing riffed up flamer 'Not Done'.

The video is downright nasty, too, featuring blood, snot, grit, and gratuitous nudity (well, some... and it's the band).

It's a thrilling watch, and definitely raises hopes for that upcoming EP. Tune in below.

Not Done by Bloody Knees on VEVO.