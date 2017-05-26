Blondie Want To Save The Bees

Blondie have joined BEE Connected, a new campaign to save the country's declining bee population.

The new wave icons released new album 'Pollinator' earlier this year, and are set to tour across North America with Garbage in July.

Alongside this, however, Debbie Harry and Blondie are planning something different - an environment campaign.

BEE Connected aims to reverse the declining bee population, and finds the band working alongside Pollinator Partnership, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace.

Debbie Harry: “Basically, my motives for supporting pollinators is survival; survival of us all, survival of the human race...”

Kicking off with a limited edition t-shirt, you can get involved HERE.

