Blonde Maze Casts A Spell On 'Thunder'

New York artist Blonde Maze enjoys experimenting with sound.

Rooted in pop, her love of melody employs an open-ended search, with last year's single 'Antarctica' detailing a vivid, creative talent.

After a 12 month break spent writing and recording she's back, with a full EP on the horizon. For now, Clash is able to premiere a new single from Blonde Maze, the beguiling new electronic pop gem 'Thunder'.

Amid the shifting house textures she employs a marimba, adding an element of unexpected analogue to her disciplined production.

"To me, 'Thunder' is about growing and changing with someone," Blonde Maze says about the track. "You start to miss older times with them, but you also acknowledge that the growth has made them an inseparable part of your heart. Sometimes, with a relationship’s maturity, you lose your patience more, you let your guard down, and you get hurt, but the beauty of this maturity is that there becomes no one else in the world you are as comfortable growing with."

Tune in now.

Catch Blonde Maze at Notting Hill Arts Club, London on October 27th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.