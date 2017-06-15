Blonde Buddy Up With Astrid S To Craft A Summer Scorcher

Blonde are simply the right people at the right time.

The pair have stunning chemistry, a natural easy-going nature that allows them to craft some superb music.

Fresh from working with Craig David on a smash hit the duo have now leaped into the studio with another incredibly gifted vocalist.

Astrid S voices 'Just For One Night', and it's the sort of thing summer was invented for - production bedlam meets that coy vocal, it's a delicious, infectious pop music.

"As soon as we had the idea for this song we knew that Astrid would be perfect for it," the duo tell Clash. "We had been fans of her music for ages and really wanted to do a record with her! When her vocal takes landed in my inbox from LA I was screaming!"

It's another step in the journey for Blonde, a duo as comfortable in a small club as they are in the main stage. "We've both always had very diverse musical taste and take influence from a lot of different styles," they continue. "When we started out we were making more piano/Italo-house influenced stuff because that felt fresh to us at the time. It stopped feeling fresh after a while so we moved on."

"I think evolution is healthy as an artist, we didn't want to just try to write another all cried out or I loved you as we've already written those songs."

'Just For One Night' could dominate the summer, the latest in a series of singles that bridge the gap between the underground and the charts.

It's something Blonde relish: "Dance music has definitely left its footprint on current pop music in a big way".

"It's great because you can listen to these songs on the radio and then go out and dance to them in the club! Plus dance music has always been about positivity and unity and that's what the world needs right now!"

Tune in now.