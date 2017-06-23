Blawan Announces Debut Album 'Wet Will Always Dry'

Blawan has announced plans for debut album 'Wet Will Always Dry'.

The producer is one of the most influential voices in UK techno, releasing a string of vastly influential cuts.

Tying together elements of industrial and noise with techno's motorised pulse, Blawan's heavy duty productions have spawned a league of imitators.

Debut album 'Wet Will Always Dry', though, will be a cut above. Out on June 18th via his own Ternesc imprint, it's led by new cut 'North' and it's an unrelenting techno monster.

Undulating noise barely contained within Blawan's pre-set limits, it bounds over any barrier placed in its way.

Tune in now.

