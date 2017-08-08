Blaenavon Release Surprise 'Prague '99' EP

Blaenavon have surprised fans with the release of their new 'Prague '99' EP.

The group released their debut album earlier this year, but they're not about to turn off the tap of creativity.

New EP 'Prague '99' is online now, and it features the title track - a real live highlight - alongside a flurry of B-sides.

Ben explains: "'Prague '99' is the people's choice. Whenever we play it - whether amazingly or shite, to thousands or to no-one, it feels important. It's been a game-changer for us and for the people that care about our music. In the 3 b-sides we've offered you an insight into our diversity. 'The Monte Carlo Kid' is spritely, ridiculous, but still a humungous tune. 'A Death in the Family' is an old fan favourite that meant too much to us to let slip away, whilst '12' is the saddest song I'll ever write. A true fuck my life. Enjoy."

Photo Credit: Scott Witt

