Blade Runner 2049 Soundtrack Revealed

The full tracklisting for the Blade Runner 2049 soundtrack has been confirmed.

Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch pieced the score together, after replacing the previous announced composer Jóhann Jóhannsson was taken away from the project.

The film is incoming, and is already receiving superlative reviews, including praise for its use of sound.

Tracklisting:

1. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘2049’

2. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Sapper’s Tree’

3. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Flight to LAPD’

4. Frank Sinatra – ‘Summer Wind’

5. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Rain’

6. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Wallace’

7. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Memory’

8. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Mesa’

9. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Orphanage’

10. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Furnace’

11. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Someone Lived to This’

12. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Joi’

13. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Pilot’

14. Elvis Presley – ‘Suspicious Minds’

15. Elvis Presley – Can’t Help Falling in Love’

16. Frank Sinatra – ‘One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)’

17. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Hijack’

18. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘That’s Why We Believe’

19. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Here Eyes Were Gren’

20. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Sea Wall’

21. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘All the Best Memories Are Hers’

22. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Tears in the Rain’

23. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – ‘Blade Runner’

24. Lauren Daigle – ‘Almost Human’

