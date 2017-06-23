Black Midi Kill It In This New Live Session

South London's much-mythologised underground guitar scene is coming of age this year.

Sublime debut albums from the likes of Shame, Goat Girl, and Matt Maltese (oh just you wait...) are making good on initial promise, and in their absence a new generation is jamming hard at the Brixton Windmill.

Black Midi are one of the finest new groups in the capital, recently tearing it up at Camden sweatpit the Lock Tavern as part of an Easter all-dayer.

For those outside the capital, however, it's been tough to keep tabs on the group - basically, because they put very little online.

Shooting a live session with NTS at Flesh & Bone Studios in Hackney, this is about as close to the leering, barbed, continually inventive Black Midi live show as you can get.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.