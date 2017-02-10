Black Honey Announce Announce Debut Album Plans

Black Honey are set to release their self-titled debut album on September 21st.

The band have been a precocious landmark for some time, but recently went into the studio to work on some new material.

Finally completing their eagerly awaited debut album, Black Honey are set to release the self-titled effort in September.

By way of an announcement the band have shared opening cut 'Only Hurt The Ones I Love' and it's a biting, unrelenting return.

The video has a wild west theme, with Izzy Baxter taking the starring role as a gunslinger.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Black Honey shows click HERE.

