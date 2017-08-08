Black Gold Buffalo Sharing New Track 'Lay It Down'

Black Gold Buffalo have been a lingering presence for some time now, with their live shows displaying a potent regard for deviant behaviour.

Cold wave synths set against brooding, post-punk indebted songwriting, the band have finally nailed that live sound in a studio setting.

With their debut album due for release on April 6th, Black Gold Buffalo have arranged a one off London and shared new track 'Lay It Down'.

A bruising, powerful return, it comes backed with highly inventive, fashion-forward visuals. Alex Noble directs the film, and he comments:

"The visual concepts for lay it it down resonate around split identity, the mania of sublime toxic joy that emerges from the melancholic reverberations of the psyche. The infinite chains and thought patterns that haunt us like bass synths and repetitive percussions we can't shake."

Tune in now.

Catch Black Gold Buffalo at London venue the Waiting Room on February 7th.

