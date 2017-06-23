Black Acre Toasts Its 10th Birthday

Vital Bristol imprint Black Acre is toasting its 10th birthday in style.

Where does the time go...? Black Acre has been one of our favourite labels for years now, a dependable source of quality from all genres.

Launching the likes of Romare and Rocks FOE, hosting material from Connie Constance and Clap! Clap! the label boasts one of the broadest rosters around.

Celebrating its 10th birthday, Black Acre have shared a playlist featuring some notable releases and a sprinkling of new material.

Here's an intro from label founder Ian Merchant...

"Ten years ago we put out our first record. Back then it was just me with a dusty old laptop and a credit card. We've grown. Black Acre has introduced me to so many amazing humans many of whom have left an indelible mark on my heart. I consider myself so lucky to have a business that has not only endured but thrived in music (*mostly due the help of my criminally unsung but incredible business partner Eva Greene)."

"Since Black Acre's inception I've always tried to focus on artist debuts. It's easily the most risky and rewarding tactic when establishing a label, combining this with my genre-phobia has meant that it's been a long path but when you can say you debuted artists like Romare, Connie Constance, Rocks FOE, Dark Sky you can't complain."

"Huge love to everybody who has contributed to building this home with us."

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.