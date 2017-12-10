Björk's New Press Shots Are An Absolute Joy

Björk has confirmed new album 'Utopia' will be released on November 24th.

The record has been teased for some time, with Arca co-writing five of the songs on 'Utopia', while one other is co-written by Sarah Hopkins.

Amongst the other treats on the upcoming LP: Björk seemingly formed and conducted a twelve piece Icelandic female flute orchestra, while also wrote an arrangement for Hamrahlíðarkórinn, a choir conducted by Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir.

Even the pre-order process is groundbreaking, with Björk becoming the first major artist to use cryptocurrency in a meaningful way - you can pay using Bitcoin (BTC), Audiocoin (ADC), Litecoin (LTC) and Dashcoin (DASH).

Get involved HERE.

Finally... just take a look at those press shots up top. Truly, a thing of wonder.

'Utopia' will be released on November 24th.

