Björk's New Album Art Is Incredible

Björk has shared the incredible artwork for her upcoming album.

The Icelandic singer has intimated that she will release new full length at the end of November, with more information now being unveiled.

The record will be titled 'Utopia', with Björk sharing the striking artwork - co-created with Jesse Kanda, you can check it out up top.

Here's the full note from Björk below.

