Björk Shares 'Blissing Me' Video

Björk has shared the full video for new cut 'Blissing Me' - watch it now.

The Icelandic artist will release new album 'Utopia' next Friday (November 21st), billed as her 'Tinder album' due to the sex-positive nature of its lyricism.

New single 'Blissing Me' went online a few hours ago, with Björk now sharing the full entrancing video for the album cut.

It's relatively straight forward, but with Björk's stunning outfit and her innately watch-able nature make it completely entrancing.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.