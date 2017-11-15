Björk Shares 'Blissing Me' Video

Björk has shared the full video for new cut 'Blissing Me' - watch it now.
The Icelandic artist will release new album 'Utopia' next Friday (November 21st), billed as her 'Tinder album' due to the sex-positive nature of its lyricism.
New single 'Blissing Me' went online a few hours ago, with Björk now sharing the full entrancing video for the album cut.
It's relatively straight forward, but with Björk's stunning outfit and her innately watch-able nature make it completely entrancing.
Tune in now.
