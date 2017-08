Björk has shared a note with fans, intimating that a new album is incoming.

The Icelandic artist released her deeply personal album 'Vulnicura' in 2015, a record that dealt directly with heartbreak.

Calling a halt to live shows mid-tour due to the strenuous nature of the material, Björk then oversee a series of digital exhibitions.

Now it seems a new album is incoming. In a note to fans Björk wrote:

