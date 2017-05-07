Billy Dukes Kick Hard On 'Sid Vicious'

Billy Dukes – the hip-hop duo comprised of talented individuals Intalekt and Ge3Free – have unveiled their second official single ‘Sid Vicious’.

The haunting, nostalgia-inducing effort sees the pair using their verses to describe moments from their past that have shaped their future, coupled with a hook that expresses “This is how it used to be”. Billy Dukes use the atmospheric ‘Sid Vicious’ as a tool to portray music as “key to their survival through gritty London corners and societal struggles”.

Before the formation of Billy Dukes, both individuals were carving out positions within the scene as solo artists. Intalekt was seen primarily as a producer and impressed with his project ‘It Is What It Is’ from 2015, while Ge3Free has steadily gained recognition through various singles over the past few years, with their debut single ‘It’s Over’ setting the tone for what’s to come.

Now as one entity, they aim to display their skills through their forthcoming project, which is due for release this year.

Tune in now.

Words: Nathan Fisher

Photography: Kay Ibrahim

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.