Billy Corgan Announces New Solo Album

William Patrick Corgan - Smashing Pumpkins' singer Billy Corgan - is set to release a new solo album later this year.

The songwriter has been working with producer Rick Rubin at Shangri La studios in Malibu, and it's said to be a sparse solo return.

New full length 'Ogilala' will be released on October 13th, with William Patrick Corgan explaining:

“For as long as I can remember the delineation point between songs I wrote for myself and songs I'd pen for whatever band was something I couldn't explain. And it remains so, for they all feel quite personal to me, no matter their time or era. The lone difference on songs for 'Ogilala' is that they seemed to want little in the way of adornment.”

“Having written the songs for voice and guitar, I put myself in Rick's hands to take the music wherever he'd like. Normally I would have done more, and tinkered more on production, but rather Rick put the onus on me to deliver at a molecular level via live takes. The rest was simply a reaction.”

Striking new track 'Aeronaut' is online now, and it's a simple yet evocative introduction to where the songwriter intends to go next.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alpha Pan