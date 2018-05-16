Bill Nickson's Lo-Fi Bedroom Pop Makes 'What To Say' A Keeper

Bill Nickson turned his bedroom into a studio, into a realm of his own.

Able to lock the door and build a world of his own, he began sketching out lo-fi DIY recordings back in 2014 and then found himself unable to stop.

Gradually gathering like minds and all sorts of battered kit, his new single 'What To Say' is a gloriously dishevelled realisation of his dreams.

Out on June 8th via The Label Recordings, it recalls everyone from Car Seat Headrest to Pavement, an under-the-radar piece of impish indie rock subtlety.

Short and sweet, it's a succinct introduction to his precocious world. Tune in below.

