Big Shaq Is Back - Check Out New Single 'Man Don't Dance'

Big Shaq has dropped new single 'Man Don't Dance'.

The comedy creation went viral last year, with his single 'Man's Not Hot' becoming a playground chant across the country.

Stepping back into the booth, Michael Dapaah's rap alter ego hooked up with Charlie Sloth last night (May 17th) to chat about the Royal Wedding, hitting the big time and his new single.

Out now, 'Man Don't Dance' is laced with lyrical wordplay, building on the ruthless creativity which made his debut such a stellar success.

Check it out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.