Big Narstie Has Overhauled A Club Classic

Big Narstie overhauls a club classic, with a new version of 'Push The Feeling' online now.
Nightcrawlers and John Reid join forces on production, with this new single airing first as a live performance on DJ Target's 1Xtra show with some help from UKG don Mike Delinquent.
'Push The Feeling' is an evergreen floor-filler, a rave classic that despite its cheese never fails to raise a smile.
Big Narstie hits the vocal, completely re-working the top line in his own inimitable style.
Flamboyant, hilarious, and totally entertaining, you can check out 'Push The Feeling' below.
