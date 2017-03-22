Big Narstie Has Overhauled A Club Classic

Big Narstie overhauls a club classic, with a new version of 'Push The Feeling' online now.

Nightcrawlers and John Reid join forces on production, with this new single airing first as a live performance on DJ Target's 1Xtra show with some help from UKG don Mike Delinquent.

'Push The Feeling' is an evergreen floor-filler, a rave classic that despite its cheese never fails to raise a smile.

Big Narstie hits the vocal, completely re-working the top line in his own inimitable style.

Flamboyant, hilarious, and totally entertaining, you can check out 'Push The Feeling' below.

