Big Jeff Becomes Independent Venue Week Ambassador

Bristol music fan and gig-going legend Big Jeff has become an ambassador for Independent Music Week.

A celebration of independent venues across the land, Independent Music Week aims to highlight just important these grassroots performance spaces are.

Normally Independent Music Week ambassadors are artists, but in an extremely rare exception the team behind the venture decided to nominate Big Jeff.

The reason? The man simply lives and breathes music, attending countless shows per year and loyally supporting his favourite artists whenever he can.

A hugely recognisable figure in Bristol and behind, his simple, pure love of music is something to aspire to. Here are some words from the man himself:

“I just think that it’s been an incredibly opportunity that’s landed in my lap. Considering last year was my first involvement, this is a huge leap forward – it’s quite amazing for me. It’s especially great with independent venues having meant so much to me. I always looked at the NME and all of the venues named and dreamt that one day I’d like to go to all the gig venues.”

Big Jeff is co-curating a show with fellow ambassador Adrian Utley (of Portishead fame) this Monday, January 29th. It's already sold out, but takes place at the Crofters Rights, Bristol with This Is The Kit (now sold out).

Independent Music Week runs between January 29th – February 4th.

