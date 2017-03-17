Bicep Share New Track 'Vale'

Bicep have shared soulful new cut 'Vale' - tune in now.

The production duo will release their debut album on September 1st, and it's shaping up to be really special.

New track 'Vale' mirrors the exquisite melancholy of previously shared cuts 'Aura' and 'Glue'.

The stuttering, percussive rhythm has a metallic edge, offset by the subtlety of that oh-so-soulful vocal.

Sharing the rave characteristics of previous material, Bicep steer defiantly towards the future.

Tune in now.

