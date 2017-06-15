Bicep Announce Self-Titled Album

Belfast-born, London-based duo Bicep have announced plans for their debut album.

The production pairing - real names Matt McBriar and Andy Ferguson - have built a reputation for forward-thinking techno with a glint of mischief in its eye.

Snapped up by Ninja Tune, the duo will release debut album 'Bicep' on September 1st.

New cut 'Aura' is online now, and has been part of their set for a while - indeed, fans have ripped and uploaded different versions as the pair tinker with the material.

“It was a happy experiment… you might call it an accident,” they explain. “We’d been playing with this specific and very complicated gear-chain for a while but nothing worked, or didn’t feel musical enough… then it all just fell into place and ‘Aura’ appeared.”

Tune in now.

'Bicep' will be released on September 1st.