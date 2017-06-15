Berlin Duo The/Das Announce New Album 'Exit Strategies'

Berlin duo The/Das are set to release new album 'Exit Strategies' on September 8th.

Fabian Fenk and Philipp Koller combine on the new 12 track document, fusing club tropes with some introverted arrangements.

Lush techno scenes give way to fragmented electronics, all bound by a commitment to emotion that cuts a little deeper.

Equally at home on the system and on headphone, The/Das push themselves a little further on their new album (order it HERE ).

New track 'Ischias' airs first on Clash, with those glistening electronics set against a rhythmic pulse that gently overpowers.

Tune in now.