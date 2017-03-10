Ben Khan Announces New Album

Producer Ben Khan has announced plans for his new self-titled album.

Now signed to Dirty Hit the electronic artist has released a flurry of sterling tracks, working towards his debut album proper.

Self-titled, Ben Khan will drop the full length on August 10th, the culmination of years of work. He comments:

“I think the point of an artist is to show people a different side of things, to take different perceptions of life and present them back to you. Hopefully, this album will take you out of your reality for a bit and take it to the start of a fantasy place.”

New cut 'ruby' is online now, produced alongside Flood it's a crunching slice of hyper-real electronics.

Tune in now.

Photo credit: Derrick Santini

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.